2000 to 2003: Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

Barrymore persuaded Sony to bring the franchise to the big screen, and she starred in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels as Dylan Sanders opposite Liu as Alex Munday and Diaz as Natalie Cook. The film made $264 million globally and helped Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women” top the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks.