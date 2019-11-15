2011: Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly and Rachael Taylor

ABC brought the Angels back to the small screen in 2011, with Olonzeh playing Kate Prince, Kelly portraying Eve French, Taylor playing Abby Simpson, and Barrymore executive-producing. “It won’t be campy or retro,” executive producer Al Gough said of the Charlie’s Angels reboot in a 2010 Entertainment Weekly interview. “The characters are real and emotionally grounded, but they still like to have fun, wear great clothes, solve crime and kick some serious ass.” ABC canceled the series after the fourth episode.