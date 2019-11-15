2019: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott

The 2019 big-screen continuation introduces a new generation of Angels: Stewart as Sabina Wilson, Balinska as Jane Kano and Scott as Elena Houghlin, with Barrymore returning as executive producer. “One of the ingredients of this movie was supporting and believing women,” writer-director Elizabeth Banks told reporters in June, explaining that her Angels won’t be as sexualized as their predecessors: “We play with that trope and then we dismiss it pretty early on in the movie. The women in this film use their brains and their wits.”