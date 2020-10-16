‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2001

McGowan replaced Doherty to complete the trio for seasons 4-8.

“I wasn’t going to be playing Shannen’s role, but it was still someone new for the fans to bond with. … I knew that I had a slim chance at success here. People had to fall in love with my character as quickly as possible or Charmed would die,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Brave. “I thought about how big the crew was and how they would all be out of a job if I failed. So I made myself look super nonthreatening. I gained weight, about ten pounds, for the role.”

McGowan also claimed the stress of the set made her sick. “I found the repetitive days so opposite my natural rhythms that I became sick over and over. And it was at times a very stressful environment. I started to have panic attacks because of everything I was pushing down,” she wrote in the book.