‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2001

Three seasons in, however, it was clear the party was over when Doherty’s Prue was killed off. Milano and Combs addressed the situation for the first time during an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season 4 premiere.

“I’m very laid-back and passive. I have my Buddha,” Milano said. ”I come in here and meditate. [Shannen’s] got a lot of energy, she’s very headstrong, she wants to get the job done … I think it’s unfortunate that she left, and that she needed to bad-mouth everyone involved and the audience. She sounds really angry. I just hope I didn’t contribute to that anger.”

Combs noted that she believed Doherty’s exit was handled “very poorly,” explaining, ”We should have had an opportunity to have her character, Prue, make a graceful exit and have our story writers properly plan for that.”