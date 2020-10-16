‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2013

The behind-the-scenes drama was back in the headlines when Milano spoke about Doherty on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I don’t know if she got fired, we never really found out what happened. I can tell you that we were on the air with her for three years and there were definitely some rough days,” the Who’s the Boss alum recalled, “Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started so it was very much sort of like high school. I would hope that in our thirties it wouldn’t feel like that anymore.”

Combs and Doherty took to Twitter to respond.

“Working on Charmed was nothing like high school. I went to high school. It was a very important job to me and always will be,” the Pretty Little Liars star wrote.

Doherty added. “Yeah, agreed, considering it helped me support my family and pay for my dad’s medical issues, but everyone has their opinion and views.”