2015

Combs and Doherty proved to be as closer as ever when they teamed up for a travel show, Off the Map With Shannen & Holly, in 2015. The two women spoke about Milano’s “high school” dig during a joint radio interview.

“She didn’t go to high school! What are we talking about here? Her mother was at my wedding? Like, why? We were all friends and at times we weren’t,” Combs said.

Doherty noted that “when you work that closely together there’s always going to be times that are rough.”