‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2018

When The CW decided to reboot Charmed in 2018, Combs and Milano made it clear that they felt disrespected. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans,” Combs tweeted in January 2018. “FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

She added: “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”