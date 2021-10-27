‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2021

During an October 2021 interview, Milano reflected on how her relationship with Doherty had gotten to a place where they could be “cordial.”

“You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had,” she noted to Entertainment Tonight. “I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that.”

The Insatiable alum confirmed that the former costars have been in contact since Doherty’s stage IV breast cancer diagnosis in February 2020 after three years of remission.

“I reached out to her,” Milano added. “And I will send her DMs every couple of months to just check in.”