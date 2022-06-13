‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2022

In June 2022, the CW’s reboot of Charmed came to an end after four seasons. The series finale ended with the main characters entering a portal that took them to Halliwell Manor, a critical element of the original show. Curtis Keel, a writer on the original Charmed, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“As an original #Charmed writer, I can tell u what happened next: Piper, Phoebe & Paige vanquished the 3 imposters right after they invaded Halliwell Manor,” Kheel tweeted. “Then [Holly Marie Combs] blew up the portal to that other universe & quipped: ‘We wish them well.’ #seriesfinale #CharmedReunionMovie.”

The reboot’s writing team took the tweet as a dig and responded from their writing staff’s verified account. “Unlike with the OG version of the franchise, we had a strict ‘no assholes’ hiring policy in the writer’s room. We feel mostly sorry for these people, because unlike them we actually like each other and had the BEST time. Onward….”

Shortly after, the staff added, “And for the record, we LOVE both versions, which is why we set out to create a cohesive universe. In our minds there is zero competition in a long line of strong young witches tasked with repeatedly saving the world. –FIN.”

Kheel took to Twitter again to share his thoughts on the reboot. “My problem with the #Charmedreboot is that from Day One, it pretended like the original #Charmed didn’t exist, yet it borrowed a ton of ideas from it,” he wrote. “We worked very hard on the OG series for many years & to disregard that is offensive & disrespectful to US & our fans.”