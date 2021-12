What Is It About?

The updated version will follow a multiracial, blended family of 12 as they navigate a hectic home life and manage their family business. The reboot will differ from past iterations by featuring a brood of 10 children, rather than 12.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Grown-ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry wrote the script, and Gail Lerner directed. Shawn Levy executive produced the project after helming the 2003 film.