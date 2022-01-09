Jerry Harris

After becoming a fan favorite during season 1 of Cheer, Jerry was arrested by the FBI in 2020 on child pornography charges. That December, he pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges — four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor.

The scandal will be discussed on season 2 of Cheer, with Monica revealing in the trailer that Jerry sent her a letter.

“His letter was so optimistic. Like there was not one negative thing in this letter. He said that he hopes to one day be a motivational speaker,” she said. “I want to be supportive. Yet I’m so disappointed … I have all these emotions that are just fighting each other.”

Jerry is expected to have a hearing in early 2022.