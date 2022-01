La’Darius Marshall

La’Darius returned to Navarro for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons and will be featured on season 2. He told Dallas Morning News in January 2021 that he has acting aspirations.

“I want to act so bad, and I feel like it’s time for me to do that,” he said. “I’m going to be a film star. It’s just in my blood.”

He also helps coach and train cheerleaders at Cheer Athletics Pensacola in Florida.