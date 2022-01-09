Lexi Brumback

While Lexi was kicked off the team amid legal trouble during the 2019 season, which fans watched play out on season 1, Monica told Us in January 2020 that Lexi had returned.

“Her coach reached out to me and her mom and her grandmother, everyone wanted her back at Navarro, of course,” Monica told Us at the time. “I even said at the end of the series that I felt like that I still needed some time with her because she was doing so well. She did get into a bit of a trouble and that was all dropped. She did have to sit out in the fall semester and I felt like she had enough time to reflect on it and learn from it. She’s doing great and she’s really happy to be back here, and I can’t wait to see where she goes from here.”

Lexi, who will be featured on season 2, returned for the 2020-2021 season too. The social media star has a YouTube channel and makeup Instagram account.