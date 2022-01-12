Gabi Butler Won’t Turn Her Back on Him

“I was here, in my room, when I got the call about Jerry,” the social media influencer told Netflix cameras through tears. “And immediately my heart completely sank. I honestly thought I was living in a bad dream. I literally could not wrap my head around any of that. I felt like someone had, like, died. … I completely broke down. I was, like, screaming, like, screaming and crying at the same time. I remember Maddy [Brum] came out of her apartment and she just hugged me.”

Gabi also noted that she doesn’t “condone” what Jerry was accused of. “But it’s literally like your family. How are you gonna just hate your family?” she asked. “So I feel like people expect me to be like, ‘Well you should hate him and you should never speak to him again,’ but the thing is, I can’t. Like, I cannot, and I won’t. I can’t turn my back on him because he was there for me when I needed it.”