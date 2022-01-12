How Monica Aldama Found Out

“I was on the stage at Dancing With the Stars in dress rehearsal for our very first live show. The executive producer came up to me and showed me her phone and asked me if I had seen the headline in the news that day,“ the coach recalled about the news breaking.

Monica called the moment an “out of body experience,” explaining, “I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I was already terrified. I did the show and then I went back to my trailer. I didn’t even want to look at my phone because I was scared. I didn’t want to hear anymore because I was in such a vulnerable position at the time with what I was going through, and I just couldn’t take the weight of all it. … I didn’t want to read it.”

The former cheerleader revealed that she held a “team meeting” via Zoom that night, which felt like a “funeral” as she’s “never seen the kids cry so hard.”