James Thomas on His Best Friend’s Alleged Actions

“I feel like I just sunk — very deep,” the tumbler said. “I kind of just sunk into a hole and cried. And cried and cried and cried and cried. And then I called my mom, and I was just talking to her, asking her like, ‘How?’ … I don’t understand, like, I was just there. He never said anything about this stuff to me and I could’ve helped, stopped or guided him somewhere else. I just kept asking myself questions.”

After hearing the news reports about Charlie and Sam, tumbler Christian Trahan asked James if there were any signs or stories from Jerry’s childhood that could have “triggered” his actions.

“No,” James said, detailing his instant friendship and connection with Jerry. “I had so many questions, but I couldn’t ask him those questions because by the time we found out, he was like, already, gone. And it just blows my mind, like, I didn’t notice or see anything. … It really blindsided me, like, big.”