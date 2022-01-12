Monica Is Conflicted

James implied that the team wasn’t thrilled that Monica wasn’t in Texas amid the scandal as she was filming DWTS. “We [had] seen her on the phone. She was crying with us, but I don’t know,” he said when asked how the coach was handling the situation. “She was probably shocked and stunned and didn’t know what to say just like us, but honestly, I have no idea because she wasn’t here with us.”

Monica admitted that she “cried herself to sleep” after wrapping DWTS. “I was really struggling mentally because I love Jerry like my own child, but I have all these emotions that are fighting each other,” she explained. “And then I tested positive for COVID, and I felt like I couldn’t move.”

She also revealed that Jerry contacted her via a letter. “It was hard to read. I can’t even, like, process it right now,” she said. “My head’s battling the ‘he did wrong’ versus ‘this person I know,’ you know what I mean? And I can’t wrap my head around what I need to even think and how I should feel, which is why I haven’t written him back because I don’t know what I would say. I want to be supportive, yet I’m so disappointed. … And his letter was so optimistic. Like, there was not one negative thing in this letter. He said he hopes to one day be a motivational speaker. You know, there are people who are great motivational speakers who did horrible things, and they came full circle and now they’re great motivational speakers. … I just was really caught off guard at the hope he had for the future.”