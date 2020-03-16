Shannon Woolsey

Shannon wrote that she was crying “uncontrollable tears” as she typed her message. “I can’t help but think about how bad i just want one more performance with navarro cheer,” she wrote. “the amount of love i have for this program is indescribable. i never could have imagined the season ending like this. thanking this program extremely for shaping me into the person i am today, and for being my home away from home. i am so so grateful for every single experience i got to be a part of in the past 3 years. i would never trade any of it for the world. i can’t wrap my head around daytona being cancelled and the season ending way too early, but College cheerleading you did me extremely well & i will miss you more than anything ❤️ FIOFMU forever and ever. – to all the newbies coming to navarro in the future, treasure the time you have there, you will NEVER get anything like it again.”