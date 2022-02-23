First Kiss

The sexual chemistry between Kelly and Stella hits an all-time high during season 4, episode 21, which aired in May 2016. After Stella convinces Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to invest in a fancy ice maker for Molly’s bar, she finds herself in a mess as the machine starts to malfunction. Luckily, Kelly is there and comes in to save the day … and they kiss for the first time.

The pair’s passionate kiss moment in the backroom is brief but noteworthy for Stellaride fans. Two episodes later, during the season 4 finale, the duo takes their relationship to the next level, having sex at Stella’s apartment in an attempt to blow off steam following a funeral for a fellow firefighter. What they don’t know is that Stella’s ex-husband is lurking in her apartment.