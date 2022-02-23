He Put a Ring on It

Better than ever! During season 10, episode 12’s “Show of Force,” Kelly and Stella cemented their relationship status after teaming up to keep Lieutenant Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) at Firehouse 51. Although it means that Stella will have to continue to ride on Truck 81 as a member of the team and not the leader, she makes Kelly proud when she fights for what’s right with Jason.

At the end of the January 2022 episode, Kelly proposes once again — this time with a ring — and Stella accepts. “I was blown away by what you did for Pelham. It was brave and beautiful and strong,” he tells Stella, adding, “I am actually the luckiest man in Chicago.” The two seal it with a kiss outside the firefighter gala.