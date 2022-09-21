Honeymoon From Hell

Season 11 kicked off in September 2022 with Kelly and Stella on their honeymoon in the woods. While the two are getting steamy on the floor of their cabin during the “Hold on Tight” episode, they hear a noise outside that causes them both to pause. Kelly jumps up to see two men with guns outside and tells Stella to get dressed and jump out the back.

The twosome briefly part ways while running away from the bad guys — both of which are linked to the drug gang that Kelly is going to testify against. When Stella sees one of the gunmen heading straight for her husband, she lures him toward her and then falls over a tree branch. Just before the man can fire his gun at Stella, Kelly comes from the shed and stabs him in the back, saving her life. The police swarm the area moments later, revealing that they had been tracking the hitmen all along.

While the scary incident is behind them, Kelly can’t shake that his wife almost died because he wanted to testify against a group of bad men. Ultimately, Kelly makes sure that the dirty police officer responsible for the whole thing is brought to justice and Stella tells him that she will always back his play, putting his mind at ease.