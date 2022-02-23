Officially Dating

The roommates officially start dating during season 6, episode 15’s “The Chance to Forgive.”

“Kelly, look I know that communication is not your first language, but what’s going on with you lately?” Stella asks him while at Molly’s. “You’ve been dodging me and just acting off ever since Otis got hurt. Can you just, for once, just tell me what you’re feeling?” Kelly pauses for a minute and then leans in to kiss her, marking the beginning of their official romance.

Their relationship, however, is instantly put to the test when Stella meets Kelly’s mom later that season and she isn’t exactly welcoming. Later on in season 6, Stella chooses to move out and starts living in Herrmann’s attic apartment in order to help move their relationship forward. The new living arrangement comes around the same time that Kelly’s ex, Renee (Sarah Shahi) comes back to town and monopolizes his time with a case.

By episode 19, “Where I Want to Be,” the couple are back on solid ground despite living apart. “Wherever you are, is where I want to be,” Kelly tells Stella after going to her new place.