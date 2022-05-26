Pre-Wedding Jitters?

Ahead of their nuptials, Kelly and Stella seemed at odds during season 10, episode 21’s “Last Chance” episode, which aired in May 2022. The couple got into a tiff after Kelly claimed that Stella gets everything she wants — and he frequently gives into her demands.

Things only got more intense after Stella tried to bring up paying for the reception alcohol and the food tasting they had set. Kelly blew off the tasting, which made Stella confide in Herrmann that she wasn’t sure whether the wedding would happen.

When Kelly ends up in the hospital after getting beat up by men associated with a drug ring, the pair make amends. Kelly later suggests that they move the wedding to ease the stress it has brought to their relationship.

“The only way to learn how to run into a real fire is by doing it,” he tells his fiancée while at Chicago Med. “So, let’s just do it. Let’s not wait another four months. Let’s do it next week.”