Rekindled Romance

The pair continue to work together throughout season 7, but it’s clear that their relationship needs work before they can reunite romantically. In season 7, episode 22, “I’m Not Leaving You,” Stella goes to check on Kelly at his dad’s cabin and is surprised to find a changed man.

“You deserve a better man than me. So, I decided … I decided, I’m going to be the man you deserve,” he says after opening the door. The two shared a kiss before Stella joins him inside the forest getaway.