Top 5

Stories

TV

Chicago Fire’s Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s Relationship Timeline: Relive the Characters’ Ups and Downs

By
Chicago Fires Kelly Severide and Stella Kidds Relationship Timeline Relive the Characters Ups and Downs
 NBC
14
9 / 14
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Rekindled Romance

The pair continue to work together throughout season 7, but it’s clear that their relationship needs work before they can reunite romantically. In season 7, episode 22, “I’m Not Leaving You,” Stella goes to check on Kelly at his dad’s cabin and is surprised to find a changed man.

“You deserve a better man than me. So, I decided … I decided, I’m going to be the man you deserve,” he says after opening the door. The two shared a kiss before Stella joins him inside the forest getaway.

Back to top