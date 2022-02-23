Splitsville

As Kelly is mourning his dad’s death, Stella’s childhood friend Tyler (Tye White) comes to town and causes an even bigger rift between the couple. During one scene, Tyler confesses his love for Stella, who is surprised by the revelation and even more mad that Kelly was right.

At the end of season 7, episode 8, “The Solution to Everything,” Stella confronts Kelly about their status, calling him out for pushing her away recently. She then breaks up with him, saying, “I love you, but I can’t be with you anymore.”