Stella Gets Her Groove Back

Tensions are high when Stella finally returns to Chicago in season 10, episode 10. After admitting that she messed up by going radio silent on Kelly while she was out of town, she reveals she was anxious about the next phase of her career and panicked. When asked if she was having any second thoughts about being with Kelly, however, Stella assured him she was still all in. “I love you with everything I got. That is never gonna change,” she tells him while sitting in their apartment.

The episode ends in a cliffhanger after Kelly asks whether she wants to get married. Season 10, episode 11 picks up the morning after their conversation, with Stella saying, “I meant what I said last night. I want to marry you. Yes, yes, a million times.”