Stella’s Ex Causes Problems

Season 5 kicked off with a haunting episode as Stella’s ex-husband, Grant (Guy Burnet), starts stalking her as her relationship with Kelly starts heating up. Things hit a breaking point when Grant attacks Stella behind Molly’s before Kelly steps in and stabs him while trying to protect her.

The story line picks up during season 5, episode 2 after Grant safely makes it out of surgery. Although Stella convinces Grant to voluntarily commit himself into a rehab program, she chooses not to press charges for attempted murder. The choice causes tension between Stella and Kelly and their romantic relationship ends before really getting started.