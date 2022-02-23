The Speech

After a season of bliss for the firefighters — who started living together in season 8 alongside Matt Casey — they hit a little bump in the road toward the beginning of season 9. After Kelly learns that some men in the CFD think Stella’s rise in the ranks is because of their relationship, he distances himself from her so she can focus.

Kelly’s plan, however, backfires when Stella thinks that he is no longer interested in her or doesn’t believe she has what it takes to become a lieutenant. He then has to reassure her during season 9, episode 6, “Blow This Up,” that he’ll never leave her despite how his recent actions made it seem like the opposite.

“This attitude of yours is exactly why I know you got this, Stella Kidd, and it’s why I know how badly I screwed up, and it’s why I’m never gonna let you go away from me again,” Kelly tells Stella after she yells at him for being so MIA.

Stella responds, “You are not the decider. And pretty soon, we’re gonna be in the same rank, so listen up. I am the one who’s never going to let you get away again.”