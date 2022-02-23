Their History Revealed

The duo first met at academy training years prior to her coming to Firehouse 51. Their origin story was revealed during season 4, episode 18, “On the Warpath,” after attending Randal “Mouch” McHolland’s (Christian Stolte) wedding.

“So, late one night, I’m coming back from a tactical training course at the academy. The moon was bright as hell that night, I remember I unlock my door and I hear this sound coming from the roof,” Stella recalled during the April 2016 episode. “So I look up, then suddenly, there’s Severide rappelling down from my skylight singing [Frank] Sinatra’s’ This Love Of Mine’ with a rose in his mouth. He’d been mooing over me for weeks.” What Kelly didn’t know was that Stella was married when he made his grand romantic gesture.

Luckily, no one pressed charges for his breaking and entering. “I talked Grant out of calling the cops. Kelly went home and the next day he comes to me and he says, ‘Thanks, I owe you a big favor,’” Stella adds, to which Kelly says, “Still do, I guess.”