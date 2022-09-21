They Do!

The twosome faced an uphill battle on their wedding day after Kelly was attacked at knifepoint by a drug dealer’s crony. The incident shook Kelly but didn’t stop him from making it to the venue with Stella right behind him. The pair were thrown another curveball when the venue said they were double booked, resulting in the ceremony being moved to a boat nearby.

With the help of their firehouse family — including the return of Matt Casey as Kelly’s best man — the lovebirds exchanged vows during the season 10 finale, “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” which aired in May 2022. “Kelly, the simple truth is that you’re magic to me. When I’m at my lowest, you lift me up and you never leave my side. You are the goodest,” Stella said during her vows. “Yes, we’re taking a huge, crazy leap into the unknown but we’re doing it together. And when I need to hear it, you’ll tell me, ‘You got this, Stella Kidd.’ And I’ll know everything will be OK because it always is when I’m with you. I love you with everything I got, Kelly Severide, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Kelly wrote equally as touching words for his bride. “Stella, I decided a long time ago that if I was going to be with you, I needed to be worthy of you — which seemed impossible. How do I become worthy of someone brave enough to show who they are inside and out? What makes me this better person I keep hearing about is you keeping me from locking things up,” he explained. “Instead, you made sure you really knew me. And by some miracle, you still love me. Stella, I might never be worthy of you, but I promise to spend the rest of my life trying. I love you.”