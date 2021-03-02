Rachel Deactivates Her Instagram

On February 26, Lindsay deactivated her Instagram account after receiving harassment and racist comments, something she spoke out about on the March 2 episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast. “It was the best decision that I could do for myself to detach from that negativity. I needed that. I feel so much better. I’m not 100 percent, but I feel lighter,” she explained. “People are attacking me because they think that I’m trying to cancel someone so they’re on a mission to cancel me. I’m getting threatened. People are threatening, like, ‘Oh I have this on you. I have this, I’m just waiting till you get back on social to unleash this kind of stuff.’ You’re affecting people’s well-being.”

The decision led to Bachelor Nation coming to her defense and the producers releasing a statement.

“As executive producers of The Bachelor franchise we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable,” the showrunners wrote via social media on March 1. “Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to severe online bullying, which, more often than not, has been rooted in racism. That is totally unacceptable.”