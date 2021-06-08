Replaced

On March 12, ABC announced that former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would step in to host Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” the statement read. “These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”