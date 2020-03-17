Chris’ Hardest Moment

“Before last Monday night, I would say the hardest moment was Jason Mesnick, Molly [Mesnick] and Melissa [Rycroft],” Harrison said, referencing season 13 of The Bachelor. On the finale, the 43-year-old, proposed to Rycroft, 37, only to reveal afterward that he changed his mind and wanted to be with Molly, 34. He and Molly went on to marry in 2010 and share a 7-year-old daughter.

“Jason, Molly, Melissa was … because I was younger at the time, it had never happened, there was so much about it that was so new,” the host added. “But the other night was right up there. The other night with Peter [Weber], Barb [Weber], Peter [Weber] Sr., Madison [Prewett]. The whole thing was a lot.”