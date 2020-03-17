Chris’ Proudest Moment

The moment Harrison is most proud of during the Bachelor franchise is the engagement and 2003 wedding between Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter. “That engagement, it was our first big engagement, it was the first Bachelorette, and at the time — you have to remember this was a while ago — that was a pretty controversial thing to do,” the Texas native said. “That’s why I call her the godmother of the franchise because Trista really legitimized what we were doing and hopefully [are] doing. That wedding was something to behold. I’ll never forget standing in the back of that wedding thinking, ‘This is really spectacular and we helped create this couple.’ We also launched this new country kid, I don’t know what happened to him, his name is Brad Paisley. Brad Paisley played that wedding. … That was his origin story. A lot of great things came out of that wedding. Two of my favorite people on this planet and one of my favorite country stars.”