Clare Calling for More Suitors

While the Bachelorette filming has been suspended, Clare has called for any eligible men to apply for the season. “It’s not such a bad idea, I mean it’s not out of the realm of possibility,” Harrison said. “The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on the Bachelorette is going to be able to come back again whenever we do this ‘cause we don’t have a set time of when we’re gonna come back. Obviously with this virus who knows when this thing is going to blow through. The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim.”

Harrison added that there will likely be “some different guys.”

“Maybe it’ll be completely different guys,” he admitted. “Maybe it’ll be a little mixture, who knows? We really don’t know. With the way the world is right now with everybody’s schedule.”