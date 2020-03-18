Peter and Madison’s Breakup

Harrison and Zima returned to Instagram Live for a second chat on Tuesday, March 17. During their conversation, the host admitted he wasn’t surprised Peter and Madison split two days after the finale.

“I mean I think they were so many obstacles,” he said. “If everything had gone perfect, they had a lot of obstacles to overcome. After his family dynamic melted down on live TV for everybody.”

Harrison added that he “felt horrible’ the night of the After the Final Rose with the Weber family. “I felt guilty because I felt like I was a part of that and it was a terrible feeling,” he said. “But no, they just had so many obstacles to overcome in the best of circumstances with what happened with the family, that was just way too much for anybody to handle. So understandably and probably the best thing to go their separate ways, to be honest.”