Ali Fedotowsky

“I was shocked, I was angry, I was disappointed, I was sad. I can only imagine how Rachel felt doing that interview and all of the Black, Indigenous, people of color felt seeing that interview,” the season 6 Bachelorette told fans in a series of Instagram Story videos. “So I’m coming here to say that we need to do better. We need to be more educated. Everyone needs to do better. And I don’t stand for racism — I never have, I never will. My mom raised me better than that. And I will continue to educate myself so I can be better too.”