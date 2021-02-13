‘Bachelorette’ Season 16 Cast

Adams and Crawley’s contestants released a joint statement. “As members of Season 16 of the Bachelorette, it is important that we acknowledge where we stand at this time. We had the opportunity to be a part of one of the most diverse casts in the history of the franchise,” the statement, shared via Instagram, started. “The addition of more people who identify as BIPOC has opened up the conversation on race, community, and who we are as people. A conversation that has been long overdue,” they wrote. “We stand united in denouncing racist behavior and any defense thereof. We also stand united with the women of Season 25 of the Bachelor, who have denounced the same; moreover, we stand united with Rachel Lindsay, who has let the way.”