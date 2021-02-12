Becca Kufrin

Sharing James’ contestants’ joint statement, the 14th Bachelorette lead wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, “This was written and shared by 25 incredible women who the world did not get to see enough of. Though I can’t personally relate to the first part, I stand by every word issued and will continue to throw my name into the fight for what those who identify as BIPOC have fought for for so long.”

Kufrin then addressed her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost, Lindsay, directly: “You are not alone. I will continue to have your back and advocate for and alongside you in any way, shape, or form. Your soul and passion will never be dimmed as long as you continue to be you.”