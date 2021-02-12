Becca Tilley

“We should be mad about these things. We should be frustrated. And that’s where the accountability comes in,” the Bachelor alum, who competed on seasons 19 and 20, said on Instagram Live on Thursday after applauding Lindsay for doing “a lot for this franchise.”

Tilley went on to say that while she has “always been so grateful for The Bachelor” and the opportunities the show brought her, she is well aware that a change needs to come: “It’s important to have a voice and be able to stand up for people who have had to stand up for themselves for too long and not had the support.”