Cassie Randolph

The season 23 winner noted that she hasn’t seen James’ season — or the interview with Harrison and Lindsay — but said she got a “lots of DMS” asking her to comment. “I will say, when it comes to discussing racism, I have learned that at the very least, I should listen to BIPOC. Maxing excuses, justifying, minimizing the effects of racism etc … only devalues BIPOC voices and glosses over how systemic and deeply rooted this problem in our society is,” she wrote, thanking Lindsay and Nolan for their using their voices.