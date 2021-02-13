Clare Crawley

The OG season 16 Bachelorette wrote about her “extreme disappointment” in Harrison’s interview. “I have been really understanding the magnitude of how racist behavior, and racism impacts our society and perpetuates ignorance and oppression,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “I have been listening to conversations and discussions as an ally, and will always continue to learn, denounce and support BIPOC in the fight against racism.”

Crawley added a message to Lindsay, “You are a force of strength, empowerment, and composure as you have continually shown up as a voice to create change not only within this franchise, but far beyond. You are not alone.”