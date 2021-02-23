Hannah Brown

“I’ve been catching up and reading about everything that’s been going on in Bachelor Nation, and Lord knows, I’ve made mistakes,” the season 15 Bachelorette said in a series of Instagram Story videos. “But I have learned this past year if we wanna move forward, we have to confront where we have fallen short, and it’s so important that we lift up and listen and value and encourage underrepresented voices. We just have to be better, and while being accountable has helped me evolve so much as a person, I am still not a perfect person. But I do remain committed to the work and am so humbled and truly grateful to be on this journey and can only hope that I encourage others to educate themselves to go on the journey as well.”