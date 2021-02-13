Jillian Harris

“Yesterday I was made aware of an issue that is happening with the Bachelor Franchise as it relates to racism,” the season 5 Bachelorette wrote via Instagram. “It goes without saying, I am disappointed in how the interview between Chris and @therachlindsay was handled by Chris. I witnessed a Black woman have to deal with defensiveness, be interrupted and be dismissed, on a topic that I can imagine is nothing less than triggering for her and the entire BIPOC community. It was very upsetting not only for the Bachelor franchise, my friendship with Chris, but most importantly for humanity.”

Harris noted that she wants to make it clear that she doesn’t “believe in cancel culture,” but believes in accountability. “Being held accountable IS LOVE, it allows us to grow, learn and ultimately become better people,” she wrote. “This is a yet another learning opportunity for everyone and I hope that people, especially in a position of power and the public eye take the time to DO THE WORK, learn, unlearn, take DEI courses, read anti-racist and DEI books, hire a DEI consultant, and put your ego aside.”

The Love It or List It Vancouver host concluded: “Bachelor Franchise, NOW is the time to do the work. Don’t make this another missed opportunity. Use your voice and your platform to support the change and stand up for the BIPOC and marginalized communities that are being hurt. You must do better. We all must do better.”