Matt James

The season 25 lead showed his support for Lindsay via Instagram Stories on February 12. “I am beyond grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season,” he wrote. “Your advocacy of BIPOC people in the franchise is invaluable, I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability.”

The ABC Food Tours founder addressed the controversy surrounding Harrison and Kirkconnell again on February 22 via an Instagram statement. “It is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison,” he wrote, noting the past few weeks have been “some of the most challenging” in his life.

He continued: “The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly. Chris’ failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch.”

James explained that the interview was a “clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years,” before highlighting the positives that have come from the incident. “This moment has sparked critical conversations and reporting, raised important questions, and resulted in inspiring displays of solidarity from The Bachelor nation,” he said. James added that he personally has been “pushed” to “reevaluate and process” his journey on the show and hopes that “real and institutional change for the better” will come as a result on the discussions.