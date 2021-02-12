Mykenna Dorn

“I am disgusted at the ignorant behavior of Chris Harrison during his interview with Rachel Lindsay,” the season 24 alum wrote via Instagram Stories. “Yes, in the past year, conversations have sparked about racism but racism has always existed. Just because something happened in 2018, does not mean you get a pass. I don’t agree with cancel culture but I do agree and stand for taking responsibility and accountability for your actions. I want to be clear that I do not agree with Chris’ behavior and that him and the franchise must do better.”