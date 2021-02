Rachel Lindsay

After a social media user tweeted about the interview on Wednesday and noted, “@TheRachLindsay is so generous and giving to this franchise. We do not deserve her,” the season 13 Bachelorette replied, “My days are numbered.”

After Harrison released his apology, Lindsay shared a prayer via Instagram: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and Wisdom to know the difference.”