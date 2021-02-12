Sean Lowe

The season 17 Bachelor wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday that he was on vacation with family and had not checked the news or his DMs “in days,” so he was surprised to see people calling him a “racist, coward, fake Christian, etc. for not speaking out” on Harrison’s interview.

“Let me be clear, I don’t condone racism of any kind. Hopefully you knew that about me already,” Lowe wrote. “But what I will do is extend grace to a man who’s apologized and promised to be better with the use of his platform. Why? Because that’s what God command [sic] of me. I’m sure some will disagree with me but I’m just going to follow the example of Jesus on this one.”