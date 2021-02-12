Taylor Nolan

“If you finally became educated on the systems of white supremacy during summer 2020 then a) welcome better late than never and b) I hope that you understand that there are a lot of things that happen before 2020 that were racist and upheld white supremacy. Does that mean we just excuse them? No. Does that mean that we only now care about racism happening post-summer 2020? No,” the Bachelor season 21 contestant wrote on Wednesday via Instagram. “No matter how long ago something happened, whether you did it or someone else did it, there is justice to be had. You are not ‘woke police’ for calling for accountability nor are you ‘unreasonable.’ You know who is deserving of GRACE & COMPASSION in moments of racism …NOT the white person &/or systems actually responsible for the harm, but the BLACK PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD TO SUFFER and who frankly continue to suffer in this country. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, accountability only feels like oppression when you’ve had privilege. So just a friendly reminder that just because you didn’t view something as upholding white supremacy prior to summer 2020 DOES NOT mean that it wasn’t a problem then, it should actually prob shine light on the fact that you DIDNT question it or didn’t recognize it as being harmful.”

Later that day, the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 star went live on Instagram with one of the hosts from “The Blckchellorettes” podcast for a lengthy breakdown of Harrison’s interview.

“Overall, Extra, I hope, is paying Rachel the most amount of money possible to sit with this s—t,” Nolan said before playing clips from the interview. “First he says, ‘I agree with you,’ but then he’s backtracking that. … He wasn’t listening [to Rachel].”